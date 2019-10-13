Postman to deliver eco-friendly clay lamps’ box

Clay lamps (Diya) are an indispensable part of the festival of lights— Deepavali. To promote clay lamps and wooden lanterns during Deepavali, Eco Friends Group in Mangaluru has decided to deliver it to those who book online through postman from October 21 to 26.

According to Rajesh of Eco Friends Group, “Diya have been procured from eights states including Uttar Pradesh, Puducherry, Kerala and Gujarat apart from Mysuru, Channapattana in Karnataka. The lamps are made of clay. Decorative wooden lamps have also been procured from Channapattana.”

Wooden lanterns which were a part of the households in the past are fast disappearing in recent days. The Eco Group has decided to reintroduce it among the city dwellers in Mangaluru.

The Eco Group has already spoken to Department of Posts for delivering the clay lamps’ box to those who have booked it online.

Rs 300 a box

The box will comprise a clay plate ( to keep the lamps), colourful clay lamps, one packet of incense sticks, one packet ‘samrani,’ wick and oil and it is all available for Rs 300.

Those interested can also choose and order for red and green painted lamps, painted clay lamps, hanging lamp, single stand lamp, Ganesh with five lamps’ plate set, lanterns, cup lamp, coconut lamp (resembles a coconut) and others, said Rajesh to DH.

These lamps were prepared by artistes from Moradabad in Uttara Pradesh, Prantiya in Gujarat, Madurai in Tamil Nadu and from Rajasthan.

Women artisans from Prantiya in Gujarat have prepared terracotta lanterns and artistes from Karnataka have come up with red soil terracotta lanterns.

In addition, there are also painted clay lamps prepared by the Womens’ Association at Puducherry. Interested can book diyas by visiting—https://eco-friends-group.myshopmatic.com from October 21. The postal department will collect service charges.