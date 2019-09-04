Potholes on national highways lead to bumpy ride

Heavy rain that has been lashing Dakshina Kannada has taken a toll on the National Highways 66 (Udupi-Talapady), 75 (Mangaluru-Bengaluru) and 169 (Mangaluru-Moodbidri).

Several stretches of these highways have already crumbled into potholes. Visitors to Mangaluru on these highways are welcomed by the potholes, thus making travelling difficult for the motorists. The tarmac surface of the highways too has withered, creating an uneven stretch.

Crater-like potholes have developed at Koolur, Panambur, Baikampady, Nanthoor, Pumpwell, Thokkottu on NH 66, thus inconveniencing the motorists. There is no respite for a motorist after crossing the pothole-ridden Pumpwell stretch. Towards Thokkottu, the highway is badly damaged, giving the motorists a bumpy ride. The potholes also lead to traffic congestion on the stretch.

Motorists have to deal with large potholes and slush in the monsoon. When vehicles pass by, the muddy water filled in the potholes gets splashed on the pedestrians.

“The depth of the potholes cannot be assessed when it rains. You cannot even avoid the unevenness of the road,” said Ashok, who commutes on his motorbike daily from Mangaluru to Thokkottu.

It is impossible to avoid the potholes on the service road at Thokkottu, according to bus drivers. Here too, the potholes have resulted in traffic congestion during peak hour.

“Although Puttur can be reached within 90 minutes from Mangaluru, it takes longer due to the bad condition of NH 75 from Melkar to Mani,” said Mohan, a driver of a tourist mini bus.

Work on the stretch from Mani to Gundya to lay drains and the failure to cover it is also posing a danger to vehicle drivers, says Joy Fernandes, who frequently travels from Bengaluru to Mangaluru.

While NH 169 – which connects Mangaluru-Moodbidri – has not seen asphalt for the last few years, huge potholes have surfaced at Bikarnakatte, Vamanjoor Gurupura-Kaikamba, Gurupura bridge, Sooralpady, Ganjimutt and Edapadavu.

According to shopkeepers in Vamanjoor, while trying to avoid potholes, several two-wheeler riders have ended up meeting accident. Gravel dust was used to fill the potholes on the Gurupura bridge recently, but the rain has washed it away.

Further, potholes on the road near toll plaza at Brahmarakootlu on NH 75, is also causing inconvenience to the motorists.

“Owing to the pothole-ridden stretch, I no longer travel in my car to Mangaluru from Kasargod. Instead, I prefer travelling by bus. It is impossible to drive on the pothole-ridden road,” said Manu, a resident of Kasargod.