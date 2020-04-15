Prajwal Revanna to distribute food kits to the poor

Former MLA Y S V Datta said that MP Prajwal Revanna will distribute health and food kits to the poor, who are in distress, following the lockdown.
The MP had promised to send 2,500 food kits. In addition to grocery items, the kit will have sanitizer and soap. Every kit will also have a kilogram of wheat powder. The kits will be distributed among 500 labourers from Kadur and 300 from Birur.
