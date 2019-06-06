Prayers offered at Talacauvery, Bhagamandala

Special prayers and ‘Parjanya Japa’ were held at Bhagandeshwara and Talacauvery temples in Madikeri on Thursday.

The sacred fire rituals began in the wee hours at 5.30 am. ‘Kalashabhisheka’ and ‘Panchamritha Abhisheka’ were also held apart from ‘Parjanya Japa’. Prayers were offered for good rains and for the availability of water for agriculture.

Bhagamandala-Talacauvery Temple Managing Committee Member Meenakashi, Executive Officer Jagadish Kumar and Parupattegar Ponnanna were present.

The devotees were also allowed to witness the rituals. Special pooja was also held at Omkareshwara Temple in Madikeri, sources said.