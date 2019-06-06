Prayers offered at Talacauvery, Bhagamandala

Prayers offered at Talacauvery, Bhagamandala

Adithya K A
Adithya K A, DH News Service, Madikeri,
  • Jun 06 2019, 21:58pm ist
  • updated: Jun 06 2019, 22:03pm ist
Priests perform religious rituals praying for rain at Bhagandeshwara temple in Bhagamandala on Thursday.

Special prayers and ‘Parjanya Japa’ were held at Bhagandeshwara and Talacauvery temples in Madikeri on Thursday.

The sacred fire rituals began in the wee hours at 5.30 am. ‘Kalashabhisheka’ and ‘Panchamritha Abhisheka’ were also held apart from ‘Parjanya Japa’. Prayers were offered for good rains and for the availability of water for agriculture.

Bhagamandala-Talacauvery Temple Managing Committee Member Meenakashi, Executive Officer Jagadish Kumar and Parupattegar Ponnanna were present.

The devotees were also allowed to witness the rituals. Special pooja was also held at Omkareshwara Temple in Madikeri, sources said.

parjanya japa
Talacauvery
Bhagamandala
Comments (+)
 