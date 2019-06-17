Prayers offered for rain

The villagers of Channapura offered special prayers at Channabasaveshwara Swamy and Kariyamma Temple, at Channapura in Ajjampura, seeking the blessings of the Almighty for rain.

Hunasaghatta Haluswamy Mutt pontiff Gurumurthy Shivacharya Swami offered Ksheerabhisheka and Kumbhabhisheka to the presiding deity. Later, a procession of Utsava Murthy was performed.

Farmer Manjappa said, "There is a drought-like situation in Ajjampura with scanty rainfall. Without rain, seeds have not germinated and have started drying."