Prayers offered for rain

DH News Service
DH News Service, Ajjampura,
  • Jun 17 2019, 23:29pm ist
  • updated: Jun 18 2019, 00:12am ist
Villagers of Channapura offered special prayers at Channabasaveshwara Swamy and Kariyamma Temple in Ajjampura on Monday.

The villagers of Channapura offered special prayers at Channabasaveshwara Swamy and Kariyamma Temple, at Channapura in Ajjampura, seeking the blessings of the Almighty for rain. 

Hunasaghatta Haluswamy Mutt pontiff Gurumurthy Shivacharya Swami offered Ksheerabhisheka and Kumbhabhisheka to the presiding deity. Later, a procession of Utsava Murthy was performed. 

Farmer Manjappa said, "There is a drought-like situation in Ajjampura with scanty rainfall. Without rain, seeds have not germinated and have started drying."

