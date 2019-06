Panic has struck people as two leopards were spotted in Chikkaluvara, Arisinaguppe and Siddalingapura villages near Banavara Reserve Forest.

The villagers have informed the Forest Department that a calf and a dog have been eaten by the leopards in Chikkaluvara village.

A team of Forest Department officers led by RFO Lakshmikanth have placed a cage to trap the leopards, in the forest near the village.

A goat has been kept in the cage as prey to lure the leopards.