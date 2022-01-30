Priority for vented dams, says Irrigation minister

Minister of Law, Parliamentary Affairs and Minor Irrigation J C Madhuswamy said that vented dams are given priority to ensure the recharging of underground water.

The minister expressed concern about groundwater depletion after inaugurating four vented dam projects in Shivapura, Hebri, worth Rs 560 lakh.

He said that 1,400 locations in Udupi and Dakshina Kannada districts have been identified as best suited for vented dam projects under Pashchimavahini. A total of Rs 500 crore has been set aside to build the vented dams.

It is necessary to develop both groundwater and surface water. As many as 71 taluks are being considered under the Atal Bhoojal Scheme. Many farmers will benefit from the vented dams, he added.

Madhuswamy said that despite the problems of the pandemic and floods, former chief minister B S Yediyurappa ensured that sufficient funds were available with the minor irrigation department.

He thanked minister Sunil Kumar for ensuring that three vented dams were built in Hebri.

Desilting works at small bodies of water will be considered, he added.

The government has filed an affidavit with the Supreme Court, requesting the dropping of 7.70 lakh hectares of forest land classified under deemed forest. Shrimp culture will be promoted, said Madhuswamy.

Sunil Kumar, Minister for Energy, Kannada and Culture, said that the vented dams in the area recharge the groundwater. From the period between 2018 to 2023, approximately 100 vented dams will be built.

The minor irrigation minister inaugurated four vented dams at Devastanabettu (worth Rs 150 lakh), Puttibettu (worth 150 lakh), Mukkani Gonumaru (155 lakh) and Kuntebettu (105 lakh) respectively.