Private bus stand waiting for a facelift

The private bus stand in front of DCC Bank near Gandhi Circle in Tarikere is devoid of basic amenities. As a result, the commuters are facing inconvenience daily.

On an average, 50 private buses from the bus stand travel to various destinations, including tourist spots of Kemmannugundi, Amrithapura, Kalhathigiri and Bhadra dam.

There is no shelter for the passengers to sit. There is also no drinking water facility. The buses are parked haphazardly, thus putting the commuters life at risk.

Lacking a shelter, the passengers have to wait for buses in the open. Inadequate amenities in the bus stand have made commuters fume at the lack of interest shown by the civic authorities.

The TMC collects Rs 50,000 annually from bus owners. In the past, the bus stand had a few amenities. In the name of development, all the facilities disappeared.

“Men, women and children have to wait for buses in front of the shops. The authorities have not even made a separate seating arrangement for women,” said a degree college student

Yashaswini.

“The TMC and Road Safety Committee members have forgotten their duty. The lack of amenities has not only put commuters to hardship but even the bus crew members,” said stand manager T S Manjunath.

TMC chief officer T S Girish said, “Using the special grant, the TMC will construct a shelter. Measures will be taken to develop the bus stand.”