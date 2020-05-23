Probe sought into Covid-19 positive case

Probe sought into Covid-19 positive case

DHNS
DHNS, Mudigere
  May 23 2020, 20:46 ist
  • updated: May 23 2020, 20:58 ist

Former minister B B Ningaiah has urged the state government to conduct a probe into the lab that confirmed Covid-19 positive for a doctor from Mudigere, which later tested negative.

Briefing mediapersons, he said, “There is a need to conduct a probe into the incident."

Seal down withdrawn

After the doctor was tested negative for Covid-19, the district administration has denotified containment zone in Sushanthnagara in Mudigere, where the doctor was residing.

The 100-metre radius from the residence of the doctor was sealed down, which prohibited the movement of people. Accordingly, Hesgal Gram Panchayat had made arrngement to supply milk, fruits, vegetables and grocery to the households.

