Processions mark Eid Milad

Hundreds of Muslims participated in processions taken out to mark Eid Milad in different parts of Dakshina Kannada district on Sunday.

On the occasion of the birth anniversary of Prophet Muhammad, huge processions were taken out in Bunder in Mangaluru. The procession also comprised Daff played by children.

Mangalore South MLA D Vedavyas Kamath has wished the Muslims in Beary language through his posts on Facebook and Instagram.

During the procession in Bunder, members of Tulunada Sanjeevini and Yuvashakthi Friends distributed sweets and cold drinks to the members of Muslim community.

Delivering the message on Eid Milad, Uppinangady Malik Deenar Juma Masjid Khathib Nazeer Bolminar called upon the community members to follow the message of peace propagated by Prophet Mohammed.

“Eid Milad should not be restricted to procession and slogans. We have to follow the simple living and messages taught by Prophet Mohammed,” he said.

Students of Madrasas in Uppinangady, Ilanthila, Kadavinabagilu, Kudlooru, Mata and Halegate took out a procession, which comprised Daff and music. Watermelon, apple, grapes and orange fruits were distributed to people at Uppinangady.

Gandibagilu Kuthubiya Juma Masjid Khathib Hadi Anas Tangal said, ‘’Along with respecting Constitution, let us all welcome the Supreme Court verdict on Ayodhya dispute. Let peace prevail in the country.’’

Members of Hindu community distributed juice to Muslims, who took out a procession in Gurupura Bandasale.