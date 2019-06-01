Project approved to supply water from Varahi to Udupi

The Rs 282-crore project to draw water from River Varahi to supply water to Udupi city was approved by the Legislative Committee meeting held in Bengaluru on Friday.

The project, being implemented under centre’s AMRUT scheme, will ensure the supply of 50 MLD of water from Bharathkal, on the banks of River Varahi, to Baje dam. Pipelines will be laid up to a distance of 39.6 km in order to supply water to Udupi city.

Udupi CMC officials along with expert engineers from Karnataka Urban Infrastructure Development and Finance Corporation (KUIDFC) are working out the modalities to implement the project. Villages were the 39.6-km long pipeline will pass through, have also demanded a share in the water.

Officials said there were plans to install a purifier near Bharathkal village and three acres of land was identified in order to purify water before supplying to the residents in the villages. It was decided to construct a purification unit of 50 MLD at Bharathkal and supply water through pipeline directly to GLR, Manipal. It was also decided to supply the purified water to all the panchayats en route. The roads that are dug to lay pipes will be asphalted again.

Basarvaraj Horatti directed officials to submit a report on inviting tenders.

Udupi MLA Raghupathi Bhat, who participated in the meeting, urged officials to begin work as early as possible.

Former Udupi district in-charge minister Pramod Madhwaraj announced the clearance for the project through his Twitter handle.

He also credited himself, former minister Vinay Kumar Sorake, Roshan Baig and J R Lobo for getting the approval for the project which was almost shelved.