Protest against anti-people policies of govt

Condemning the anti-people policy of the Central and state governments, the members of Jilla Pragathipara Janandolana Vedike staged a protest in front of the taluk office in Somwarpet on Saturday.

Vedike district president Nirvanappa said that the amendment to the APMC Act, privatisation of electricity, rise in the price of essential commodities and tweaking of labour laws have affected the common man and farmers.

In spite of the farmers staging a protest for months together, the government has failed to withdraw the farm laws, he said.

Opposing the anti-people policies of the Central government, a protest will be held on January 26 across the country, he added.

A memorandum was submitted to the deputy commissioner through revenue department officials on the occasion.