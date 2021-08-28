Protest against rising atrocities on women

Condemning the rise in the atrocities on women and children and the rise in the prices of essential commodities, especially petrol, diesel and LPG, the members of Akhila Bharatha Kranthikari Mahila Sanghatane district unit staged a protest in Kushalnagar.

The protesters raised slogans against the Centre and state government and urged the government to take steps to check the price rise.

The protesters also condemned the gang-rape incident in Mysuru and demanded stringent action against the culprits.

Sanghatane Kodagu unit president Pavithra Shivakumar accused both the Centre and state government of following anti-people policies.

The government is playing with the lives of the people, she added.

Rajya Raitha Sangha secretary D S Nirvanappa urged the government to offer free LPG cylinders for the poor.

A memorandum was submitted to the chief minister through tahsildar T M Prakash on the occasion.