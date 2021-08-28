Protest against rising atrocities on women

Protest against rising atrocities on women

DHNS
DHNS, Kushalnagar,
  • Aug 28 2021, 17:42 ist
  • updated: Aug 28 2021, 17:46 ist
Members of the Akhila Bharatha Kranthikari Mahila Sanghatane district unit held a protest in Kushalnagar.

Condemning the rise in the atrocities on women and children and the rise in the prices of essential commodities, especially petrol, diesel and LPG, the members of Akhila Bharatha Kranthikari Mahila Sanghatane district unit staged a protest in Kushalnagar.

The protesters raised slogans against the Centre and state government and urged the government to take steps to check the price rise.

The protesters also condemned the gang-rape incident in Mysuru and demanded stringent action against the culprits.

Sanghatane Kodagu unit president Pavithra Shivakumar accused both the Centre and state government of following anti-people policies.

The government is playing with the lives of the people, she added.

Rajya Raitha Sangha secretary D S Nirvanappa urged the government to offer free LPG cylinders for the poor.

A memorandum was submitted to the chief minister through tahsildar T M Prakash on the occasion.

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

protest held
atrocities on women
Price rise
Akhila Bharatha Kranthikari Mahila Sanghatane
Kodagu

Related videos

What's Brewing

Researchers discover world's 'northernmost' island

Researchers discover world's 'northernmost' island

In Pics | Top 10 most in-demand actors in the world

In Pics | Top 10 most in-demand actors in the world

5 magic Cristiano Ronaldo moments at Manchester United

5 magic Cristiano Ronaldo moments at Manchester United

Tokyo's Paralympic workshops relish repair challenge

Tokyo's Paralympic workshops relish repair challenge

50 years of Mammootty: A disciplined star

50 years of Mammootty: A disciplined star

 