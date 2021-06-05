Protest held in Mangaluru demanding employment for locals

Members of like-minded organisations, under the aegis of DYFI, staged a protest in front of their houses by holding placards on Saturday, alleging that Mangalore Refinery and Petrochemicals Limited (MRPL) had failed to protect the interests of locals during the recent recruitment process.

The protesters alleged that mega industries that were set up in Tulu Nadu had been neglecting local residents during the filling up of vacant posts. The recently-completed recruitment process should be scrapped and Sarojini Mahishi recommendations on providing employment to locals in industries should be implemented.

DYFI state president Muneer Katipalla and others took part in a protest held symbolically. Katipalla said in the recent process of filing up 233 posts, at least 150 posts should have been earmarked for candidates from Udupi and Dakshina Kannada. “In the process of development, we lost major portions of our fertile land. At least 50% of employment should be reserved for the district. Instead of hiring local residents on contract basis, industries should provide permanent employment,” he said.

On the other hand, the MRPL, in a press release issued recently, had claimed that MRPL’s Integrated Complex had employed more than 70% of its employees from across Karnataka. Among its non-management employees, nearly 90% are from Karnataka. Besides, MRPL had employed more than 600 members from families who had given their land to MRPL. More than 80% of secondary workforce in MRPL’s integrated complex are from Karnataka.

MRPL also supports business of vendors, suppliers, contractors, consultants and various service providers from the coastal region, the press release stated.