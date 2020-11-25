Provide houses for poor, urges JD(S) district chief

The MLAs of the ruling party have been actively involving themselves in Gram Panchayat election preparations, totally ignoring the welfare of the less privileged people. The elected representatives should provide houses for the poor first, said JD(S) district unit president K M B Ganesh.

Alleging that the rural people are being cheated by the ruling party after giving false assurances during every Gram Panchayat election, the JD(S) leader said that the flood victims in the district are still deprived of houses.

Particularly, the lives of those who have been dependent on agriculture have been pathetic. They are not able to grow crops, he added.

The elected representatives have not initiated any action towards releasing compensation for the victims, he said.

Ganesh said that this time, the rural voters will not be fooled. JD(S) will initiate a movement to urge the government to provide houses for the poor, the labourers and the flood victims.

He criticised the MLAs of the district, saying that they are on a groundbreaking spree as the elections are nearing.

The eyewash will not work in the district any more as the people are enlightened and will not pay heed to such tactics, he said.

The rural voters will teach a befitting lesson to the elected representatives from the ruling party, he added.