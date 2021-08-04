Provide housing facility for labourers, says Bopaiah

Virajpet MLA K G Bopaiah visited the check post at Kutta village on Tuesday.

In the wake of the rise in Covid-19 cases in Kerala, he gathered information from the staff at the check post.

He directed the staff to allow only those who have an RT-PCR negative report into the district.

Bopaiah said that workers from the Tholpatti region from Kerala are coming by walk, to Kodagu.

If there is a dire requirement for workers, he said the plantation owners should provide them with proper accommodation.

The MLA also requested the people to remain indoors as much as possible and avoid going out unless for very important work and purchase of essential items.

He asked the Gram Panchayat authorities to conduct the village level Covid-19 task force committee meetings regularly.

Warning against the third wave of Covid-19, Bopaiah pointed out that the third wave is observed in Kerala and Maharastra.

The state government has issued orders to take necessary precautions in the border regions of Kodagu, Mysuru, Chamarajanagara, Dakshina Kannada, Uttara Kannada and Belagavi. The officials should strictly follow the orders, he said.

The MLA said he has carried out a discussion with Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai on the status of Covid-19 in Kodagu.

"More stringent measures might be necessary if the positivity rate crosses 5%," he added.

ZP former president Chodumada Shareen Subbaiah, Kutta Gram Panchayat vice president Divya, Kutta police station inspector Manjappa, Gram Panchayat PDO Anil Kumar and others were present.