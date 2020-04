A Government PU College lecturer has been suspended for posting an audio clip which has derogatory remarks against the Chief Minister's Relief Fund to fight against Covid-19.

The suspended man is B S Manjunath, a Biology lecturer of Government PU College, Belur Road. PU Department Director M Kanagavalli has passed an order in this regard. Manjunath had posted the audio clip in a WhatsApp group of Chikkamagaluru PU lecturers.