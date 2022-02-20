Pulse polio drive from Feb 27

National Pulse Polio immunisation programme will be held from February 27 to March 2, said Dakshina Kannada Deputy Commissioner Dr Rajendra K V.

Chairing a district-level task force committee meeting, he said there are 1,54,023 children eligible for the pulse polio drive in the district. The pulse polio drops will be administered at the vaccination centres on February 27.

The health personnel will visit houses on February 28 and March 1 to administer drops to the children. In urban areas, the health personnel visit the houses till March 2.

There are 921 vaccination booths in the district. In addition, there are 29 transit booths and five mobile teams. Booths have been set up at anganwadi centres, schools and nursery schools.

The deputy commissioner directed Mescom to ensure that there was no power cut on March 2.

The required vehicles should be arranged by the transport department. All the children of migrant workers and slum dwellers should be covered under the drive, he added.