Purple Run for awareness on Alzheimer’s

Forum Fiza Mall organised a run to create awareness on Alzheimer’s in the city on Sunday.

The run also aims to reduce the risk of dementia through the promotion of brain health.

The run was organised in three categories -- 3-km (Family Run), 5-km, 10-km and was held across 8 Forum Malls in six cities in the country.

As much as Rs 1.2-lakh prize amount was distributed to the winners.

Industrialist Farooq, MLA Vedavyas Kamath, Fire Officer Shivashankar and others were present.

In the 10-km category (men), Basavaraj, Y N Sankreppa and Lakshmesha won the first, second and third prizes respectively.

While in women’s category, Priya L D, Chaitra and Sandhya K J won the first, second and third prizes respectively.

In the 5-km category (male) Milan, Lakshman, Rakshith won the first, secondd and thrid prizes while in women’s category, Harshitha, Deeksha and Jayalaxmi won the top three prizes.