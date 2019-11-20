Puttur double murder cracked, man arrested 

The Puttur police cracked a double murder at Kuriya in Puttur within 24 hours of the incident by arresting a 29-year- old man.

According to SP B M Laxmi Prasad, the arrested is Karim Khan, a resident of Kattatharu in Puttur. The accused had entered the house of Koggu Saheb for committing theft by removing the roof tiles.

It may be recalled that Koggu Saheb (70) and his granddaughter Shamiya Banu (16) were hacked to death on Monday late night. Khatijabi was grievously injured.

While the accused Karim, who was known to the family, was trying to take away things from the house, the inmates of the house woke up. The accused then hacked them to death. Karim also had issues with Koggu Saheb over some financial matter.

Karim then decamped with a 30-gram-gold chain and Rs 6,000 in cash. He left the house through the backdoor.

Following the clue given to beat police Bheem Shen, the police were successful in arresting the man.

Karim had suffered minor injuries when the victims tried to prevent him from assaulting them. An investigation is in progress.