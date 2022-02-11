Puttur students clear CA Foundation Exams

K Nischay Kudva, Anoop B V, Afreena P B and Ahammad Jameer of St Philomena PU College, Puttur, added a feather of success to the institution by clearing C A Foundation Examination. 

The correspondent and college principal congratulated the students for their achievement. 

On the other hand, Durgarchana M, Fairoz and Lakshmikantha have cleared their CA Final Examination. 

