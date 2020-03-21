Railways relaxes refund rules to avoid crowding

Indian Railways has relaxed Refund Rules for Passenger Reservation System (PRS) counter generated tickets to avoid crowding and to practice social distancing, in the wake of Covid-19 outbreak.

A release from Southern Railway Palakkad Division PRO M K Gopinath stated that all rules for e-ticket remain the same as passenger does not need to come to station for refund of ticket. This relaxation for PRS Counter Generated tickets is for journey period from March 21 to April 15.

In case of Train cancelled by Railways for journey period March 21 to April 25, then the refund across counter can be taken on submission of Ticket up to 45 days from date of journey (Instead of extant rule of 3 hours/72 hours).

If the train is not cancelled and the passenger does not wish to travel, then TDR (Ticket Deposit Receipt) can be filed within 30 days from date of journey at the station

(Instead of extant rule of 3 days). The TDR can be submitted to CCO/ CCM Claims office for getting the refund within 60 days of filing of TDR subject to verification from Train chart. (Instead of extant rule of 10 days).

Passengers who want cancel ticket through 139 can get refund across the counter within 30 days from date of journey (Instead of extant rule of up to scheduled departure of the train).