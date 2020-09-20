Rain lashes DK: labourer killed in compound wall collapse

Heavy rain continued to lash across Dakshina Kannada since Friday night. A labourer was killed when a compound wall collapsed, at Kuloor, on Saturday.

The deceased labourer was identified as Umesh of Neermarga. The work on the extension of the house of Jagadeesh was under progress when the incident occurred.

The compound wall built of laterite stone collapsed and trapped one Umesh under the debris. The police and fire service personnel rushed to the spot and extricated an injured Umesh from the rubble and rushed him to hospital.

However, doctors declared the labourer dead on arrival. Usually, three labourers were engaged in the work. On Saturday, two had taken leave.

In another incident, a woman suffered injuries after a compound wall collapsed near Bikarnakatte. The injured woman was identified as Chandrakala Shetty. The wall of a house belonging to Jayalakshmi was in dilapidated condition following heavy rain at Yeyyadi.

Following the heavy showers, the water level in stormwater drains had increased considerably. An artificial flood had occurred at various parts of Mangaluru.

Artificial flood at Bajal Railway underpass and Padil underpass caused inconveniences to motorists and pedestrians.

Further, due to lack of stormwater drains, the bus stand at Ambedkar Circle, in front of City Centre Mall, Kottara Chowki, Jeppinamogaru, Alake, Soorinje, Chelyaru had remained inundated.

Flood water had inundated paddy fields at Chelyaru, Soorinje and other areas.

The IMD has sounded a red alert in Dakshina Kannada for three more days. As high tides are likely to lash the coast, the fishermen were advised against venturing into the sea for deep-sea fishing.

Further, an artificial flood inundated roads in low-lying areas in Mulki, Kateel, Panja and Thokoor areas. With water flowing on Thokoor Light House road and Kallapu Magandadi road, the traffic was blocked on the stretch.

A tree uprooted and fell on an electricity pole and road at Kenchanakere and disrupted power supply in the area.

With the rise in Nandini and Shambavi river water, the paddy fields at Athooru Panja, Kilenjooru, Pavanje, Kadike and Sasihithlu have been inundated.