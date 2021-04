Heavy rain lashed parts of Kodagu on Friday. Napoklu, Bhagamandala, Cherambane and surrounding villages experienced bountiful rainfall.

Balele, Virajpet and Shanivarasanthe experienced moderate rainfall. Bethu village received 35 mm rainfall.

The rain, coupled with gusty wind, damaged the toilet of a house owned by Kudiyara Ganesh at Yavakapadi. A huge boulder fell on the asbestos sheet of the toilet and damaged the roof.