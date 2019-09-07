Rain recedes in Kodagu

Intermittent rain hit Kodagu on Saturday. Madikeri, Somwarpet, Shanthalli and surrounding areas received good showers.

There was a threat of floods in the district following heavy rain over the last four days. But, with a decrease in rainfall, the water level in Triveni Sangama at Bhagamandala has receded.

The water level in River Cauvery and Lakshmanatheertha too has declined. The movement of vehicles on Moornadu-Napoklu, Bhagamandala-Napoklu, Madikeri-Bhagamandala-Talacauvery has commenced.

Moderate rain was seen in Napoklu, Talacauvery, Bethri, Cherambane, Palooru, Korangala, Hodduru, Kakkabbe, Nelaji, Kottammudi, Virajpet, Gonikoppa, Ponnampete, Siddapura, Kodlipete, Shanivarasanthe, Madapura, Suntikoppa and Kushalnagar.

Meanwhile, a chasm has appeared on the hilly ranges of Brahmagiri, the birthplace of River Cauvery.

There is a threat of caving in of one portion of the hillock. Brahmagiri range has been experiencing heavy showers for the last four days.