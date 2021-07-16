Rain triggers landslide on railway track near Mangaluru

Following heavy rains that have been lashing across Dakshina Kannada district for the last few days, a landslide has occurred on the railway track at Kulashekar tunnel that comes between Mangaluru Junction and Thokur.

Train traffic has been disrupted on the stretch. In the meantime, water logging in Ucchila Palli underpass on the outskirts of Mangaluru has affected the movement of vehicles.

“The water remains stagnant in the underpass every year. Several vehicles get stuck in water every year. Today, my auto was stuck in water while ferrying passengers on the stretch. We have to use the underpass to connect to National Highway 66. The authorities have not taken any measures to facilitate the easy flow of water on the stretch,” rued Jayanth, an auto driver Jayanth.

The IMD has issued a red alert in Dakshina Kannada, Udupi districts as heavy rains are likely to lash the region. The water-level in rivers Nethravathi, Kumaradhara, and Phalguni have increased considerably. Sea erosion too has intensified in Someshwara and Ullal beaches in the district.