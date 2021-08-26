Raitha Sangha seeks ministerial berth to MLA from Kodagu

Ammatti Raitha Sangha president Kavadichanda Ganapathy urged the state government to provide a ministerial berth to an MLA from Kodagu, for the sake of the development of the district.

Addressing reporters in Virajpet on Wednesday, he said that even though the MLAs in the district have been seniors and elected four to five times, they have not been provided with a ministers’ portfolio in the present government.

Sadly, various governments which came to power after 1956, have been following a step-motherly attitude towards Kodagu. The district has been lagging in development as MLAs from other districts have been made the district in-charge ministers, he added.

Raitha Sangha secretary Maneyapanda Ponnappa, working president Kechanda Kushalappa, treasurer Pattada Arun and joint secretary P Hari were present.