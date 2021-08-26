Raitha Sangha seeks ministerial berth to MLA from dist

Raitha Sangha seeks ministerial berth to MLA from Kodagu

DHNS
DHNS, Virajpet,
  • Aug 26 2021, 00:48 ist
  • updated: Aug 26 2021, 01:51 ist

Ammatti Raitha Sangha president Kavadichanda Ganapathy urged the state government to provide a ministerial berth to an MLA from Kodagu, for the sake of the development of the district.

Addressing reporters in Virajpet on Wednesday, he said that even though the MLAs in the district have been seniors and elected four to five times, they have not been provided with a ministers’ portfolio in the present government.

Sadly, various governments which came to power after 1956, have been following a step-motherly attitude towards Kodagu. The district has been lagging in development as MLAs from other districts have been made the district in-charge ministers, he added.

Raitha Sangha secretary Maneyapanda Ponnappa, working president Kechanda Kushalappa, treasurer Pattada Arun and joint secretary P Hari were present.

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Raitha Sangha
ministerial berth
Kodagu
district in-charge minister

Related videos

What's Brewing

Dubai to open world’s biggest observation wheel

Dubai to open world’s biggest observation wheel

9/11: Victims' families find solace in support groups

9/11: Victims' families find solace in support groups

Unforgetting Partition: Overcoming a state of amnesia

Unforgetting Partition: Overcoming a state of amnesia

Covid-like pandemic may hit within next 60 years: Study

Covid-like pandemic may hit within next 60 years: Study

'2 in 3 Indians addicted to being online due to Covid'

'2 in 3 Indians addicted to being online due to Covid'

South Indian films make it to 10 most tweeted hashtags

South Indian films make it to 10 most tweeted hashtags

 