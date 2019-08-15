Rapist sentenced to 20 years in jail

A 28-year-old youth was found guilty of raping a minor and was sentenced to 20 years of simple imprisonment along with a fine of Rs 35,000 by the Second Additional District and Sessions Court.

Pani Eravara Babu alias Annu (28) from Nehru Colony, Titimati, is the accused.

Judge B G Rama, upholding the arguments of public prosecutor D Narayana, awarded three-year simple imprisonment and Rs 10,000 fine under section 363 of IPC and 20-year simple imprisonment and Rs 25,000 fine under Column 4 and 6 of POCSO Act.

If Annu failed to pay the fine of Rs 35,000, he will have to undergo an additional two years of imprisonment. If he failed to pay the fine of Rs 25,000 under POCSO act, he will have to undergo additional imprisonment of one year. If the accused fails to pay Rs 10,000 fine, he has to undergo additional imprisonment of six months. Out of the total fine collected, Rs 60,000 should be given to the victim as compensation, the court ordered.