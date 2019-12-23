Ravi flags off Chikkamagaluru-Datta Peetha bus service

On the model of Malemahadeshwara Betta, the KSRTC and KSTDC has introduced bus service from Chikkamagaluru to Datta Peetha, said District In-charge Minister C T Ravi.

Speaking after flagging off the bus service, he said there has been an increase in the number of tourists visiting the hilly ranges of Datta Peetha.

The narrow road leading to the hilly ranges results in traffic congestion. Further, the movement of tourist vehicles to hilly ranges has been prohibited.

Local residents had been demanding KSRTC bus services to Mullayyanagiri, Datta Peetha and Mahal areas for the last several years. The bus to Datta Peetha will have four trips in a day.

The minister said, “If NGT permits, then road development work in Kemmannugundi will be taken up. Minibus services will be arranged in the surrounding areas of Kemmannugundi.”

ZP Standing Committee on Health and Education President Jacintha Anil Kumar, Taluk Panchayat member Ramesh, KSRTC divisional controller Devaraj and others were present.

The bus will leave Chikkamagaluru at 7 am and reach Datta Peetha at 8 am. In the return journey, the bus will leave and 8.30 am and reach Chikkamagaluru at 9.30 am. The bus will also leave Chikkamagaluru at 10 am, 1 pm, 4 pm. In the return journey, the bus will leave at 11.30 am, 2.30 pm and 5.30 pm.