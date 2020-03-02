Redevelopment of Central Market under Smart City Mission

If everything goes according to the plan, the Central Market with the fish market will be rebuilt under Mangaluru Smart City Limited’s (MSCL) public-private partnership (PPP) model.

A full-fledged market complex at the Central Market area has been a long pending demand of Mangaluru.

The market will be developed at a total cost of Rs 145 crore. A proposal to demolish the existing old Central Market building and build a new market area was approved at the MSCL board meeting held in October 2018.

However, no bidders had come forward to take up the work when the tenders were floated on three previous occasions.

Though there was a proposal to take up the work on ‘Engineering, Procurement, and Construction’ (EPC) mode, MSCL Board favoured the PPP model. Thus tender with few changes in the conditions was floated for the fourth time.

“Two bidders had evinced interest in the project,” said MSCL MD Mohammed Nazir.

The proposed Central Market complex will have a separate space for the retail sale of vegetables, fruits, flowers, fish and meat. The complex will also have a separate space for commercial establishments and office premises as well, he said.

A total amount of Rs 6.24 crore was earmarked to construct a temporary market and rehabilitate vendors from the present Central Market area. Five bids had been accepted and a financial bid has been opened for the purpose.

At present, there are 597 shops in Central Market who conduct wholesale and retail business. Majority of the activity such as loading and unloading takes place up to 10 am and after 7 pm.

MSCL chairman V Ponnuraj had directed the board to have an iconic building designed with high ceilings. At present, the lack of cleanliness and indiscriminate dumping of waste had been posing many inconveniences to customers. The street vendors are also accused of dirtying the Central Market area.

When it rains, garbage flows with the water causing inconvenience to sellers and buyers, informed Jayakumari, a customer who often visits Central Market.

The parking area for customers was also choked and any available place was encroached by the street vendors. In fact, five main roads join the area where Central Market is situated—from Bunder, Bhavanthi Street, Ganapathi School Road, A R D’Souza Road and Fathima Store Road. As a result, the density of vehicles is high in the area.

The toilets in the Central Market building are not in good condition. During rains, the rainwater enters the flower market, a flower vendor said.