'Reopen schools in August '

Sarkari Shale Ulise Belesi State Committee President Prakash Anchan urged the government to reopen schools only in August.

"We have to live with Covid-19. The decision to reopen the schools should be taken after taking into account the interest of the children. One needs to be cautious when it comes to the health of children. There is no need to take any decision in haste," he said while submitting a memorandum to District In-charge Minister Kota Srinivas Poojary.

The government should initiate measures to distribute textbooks, uniforms and necessary training for the teachers during the lockdown period. Owing to poor connectivity, online education cannot reach poor children from rural areas, he said.

The government can also think of introducing classes on alternate days for first to fourth standard and fifth to seventh standard students. If the classes begin at 7 am, it will cause inconvenience to children who walk for 3-4 km in order to reach the school, he added.

"The government should take into consideration the plight of students from rural areas while framing the rules," Anchan said.