Residents fear sea erosion at Kaipunjalu

The residents of Kaipunjalu in Kaup TMC limits have been fearing sea erosion ever since an old retaining wall, extending upto a distance of 1.25 km, was demolished in order to construct a permanent retaining structure.

The deputy commissioner had promised a retaining wall four months ago. As per his promise, the work began with the demolition of the retaining wall, constructed 10 years ago. Even after four months, the work on the permanent retaining wall is not completed, charged the residents.

Farmer leader Vijay Karkera said, “The MLA, MP and deputy commissioner who visited the spot had promised a retaining wall before the onset of monsoon. As Rs 8 crore was not sanctioned, the work has remained incomplete.”

The intensity of the wind and tides has increased and we are facing a threat of sea erosion, he said.

“If the work is not complete within four months, over 20 houses along the stretch face the threat of being washed away during the monsoon,” said residents.

MLA Lalaji R Mendon said, “A temporary retaining wall was constructed in the past. Now, the government will sanction funds for the permanent structure in the budget. Already, a permanent structure was constructed at Yermal and the sea erosion problem was solved.”