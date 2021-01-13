Residents strive for an eco-friendly village

In a bid to create a clean village, all the 88 families of Nallur village took part in a cleanliness drive.

The drive was taken up under the aegis of Saraswathi Yuvaka Sangha and other self-help groups at Nallur.

The cleanliness drive was carried out on various roads in the village. One tiller of plastic waste and one tractor of other trash materials was collected.

The border areas of Nallur, Besagooru, Kirugooru and Biloor too were cleaned.

Jodumada Jagadish of the Sangha said awareness will be created among those who dump garbage indiscriminately.

An effort will be made to convert the village into an eco-friendly village, he added.