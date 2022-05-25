'Restore flight operations to B'luru, Mumbai from Mangaluru'

Kanara Chamber of Commerce and Industry (KCCI) has submitted a memorandum to Indigo Airlines’ assistant manager to restore flight operations to Bengaluru and Mumbai from Mangaluru.

KCCI President Shashidhar Pai Maroor, in the memorandum, stated that Mangaluru is one of the fastest-growing non-metro cities in South India. There are more than 12,000 people working in the IT/ITES industry in the region.

Besides large-scale industries such as MRPL, MCF and MSEZ, there are several engineering colleges and hospitals in and around the city, he added.

“Corporates, businessmen, among others, residing in the city, said the withdrawal of morning flight from Mangaluru to Bengaluru, which was previously departing at 7 am, has forced them to face many hardships. Relaunching the flight will make it convenient for them to attend meetings in Bengaluru and return to Mangaluru by Indigo’s late evening flight,” he said.

Indigo also needs to restart the late-night flight to Mumbai, as it helps corporates and businessmen, to connect them to many international flights flying out of Mumbai, he added.