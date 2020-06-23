Retired ASI ends life

M S Irappa, who recently retired from service as an ASI at Shanivarasanthe Town Police Station, ended his life by shooting himself with a single barrel gun, in Madegodu village on Tuesday morning.
He was 60 years old. The incident took place in the presence of his family members. A family issue is said to be the reason for the extreme step.
Irappa is survived by wife, daughter and two sons. A case has been registered.
Cop goes viral on social media with ‘Teri Mitti’ song
World's best restaurant serves food in phase with Moon
Volcano eruption linked to fall of Roman Republic?
Saudi Arabia to hold 'very limited' hajj over Covid-19
Apple switches to its own chips for Mac computers
H-1B visa ban: How does it affect Indians?