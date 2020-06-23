Retired ASI ends life

M S Irappa, who recently retired from service as an ASI at Shanivarasanthe Town Police Station, ended his life by shooting himself with a single barrel gun, in Madegodu village on Tuesday morning.

He was 60 years old. The incident took place in the presence of his family members. A family issue is said to be the reason for the extreme step.

Irappa is survived by wife, daughter and two sons. A case has been registered.