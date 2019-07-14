Revanna on a temple run in coastal districts

Public Works Department Minister H D Revanna visited Sri Mookambika Temple in Kollur on Sunday.

He had the ‘darshan’ and offered special pooja to the presiding deity.

Earlier, he visited Sri Anegudde Vinayaka Temple in Kumbhasi and Sri Siddivinayaka Temple at Hattiyangady.

After having meals at the temple, the minister visited Kateel Sri Durgaparameshwari Temple and Dharmasthala temple.

A video of the Revanna abusing journalist at Kateel Durgaparameshwari Temple has gone viral on social media.

When a journalist was clicking the photographs of the minister accepting ‘Prasada’ at the temple, an enraged Revanna abused him and also directed the police to delete the photographs.