Rise in elephant menace worries farmers

  Sep 05 2021
The paddy seedlings damaged by the elephants in Hosagadde.

The farmers are losing their standing crops in elephant attacks in Suntikoppa hobli.

A herd of elephants has been straying into the villages in the hobli and engages in destroying crops.

A K Suresh from Kallur village said, "I have lost half an acre of coffee plants in the elephant attack."

The neighbouring plantations owned by Sathish, Nanaiah and M N Lingarajappa too have suffered damages to the crops.

The transplanted paddy seedlings have been damaged by the elephants in Hosagadde. The elephants have been damaging the crops daily.

"We are not sure of getting any yield this year," said Shambhavathi Rai and Chandravathi Rai from Hosagadde.

The forest department officials have been striving to drive away the elephants camping in Nakoor and Kallur villages for the last 20 days. However, the elephants have been straying into the villages in the night.

Fear has gripped the villages with the camping of elephants in coffee estates.

The villagers have urged the forest department to drive away the elephants.

