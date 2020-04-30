Rishi Kapoor had visited Kukke Subrahmanya temple

Hindi actor Rishi Kapoor, who passed away in Mumbai, had visited Kukke Subrahmanya Temple with his family in 2003 and had performed 'Sarpa Samskara' and `Ashlesha Bali Puje'.

As Kapoor knew Sheshanaga Ashraya Hotel owner V S Nayak, he, along with the family members, had visited the temple to perform the rituals. He had also visited Samputa Narasimha Swamy Mutt and sought the blessings of seer Vidyaprasanna Swami.

Kapoor's family members took part in the rituals related to Sarpa Samskara for four days and had stayed at the Sheshanaga Ashraya Hotel here.