Rising star wins Kathlekad Championship League

Rising Stars Sandalkadu team won the championship in Kathlekad Championship League, a tennis ball cricket tournament at Kathlekad ground.

Rising Stars team won by nine wickets against the losing team. The winners won Rs 44,444 and the runner up won Rs 22,222.

Speaking during the valedictory, DySP Barike Dinesh Kumar called upon the people to have knowledge on law.

Sports activities help in keeping the body and mind healthy. Unfortunately, many youths are falling prey to bad habits. Youth should stay away from drug addiction and consumption of alcohol, he added.

He also urged the people to follow traffic rules.

Kadagadalu Gram Panchayat former president Madetira Thimmaiah said that youth should participate in sports activities.

Achievers in various fields — ex-serviceman Narayana, Cesc senior lineman Girish, contractor B D Narayana Rai, KCL committee's Mustafa and Keerthan Poojary were felicitated.