Road Safety Week till Jan 17

The 31st Road Safety Week being observed by National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) to create awareness about road safety among motorists and public will be held till January 17.

The Ministry of Road Transport and Highways and NHAI have stipulated certain activities to be carried out during the event. The theme for the 31st Road Safety Week is ‘Sadak Suraksha – Jeevan Raksha’.

Under NHAI PIU-Mangaluru various activities are being carried out during the Week. As a part of road safety activity, free health check-up and eye check-up camps were organised at various places for drivers, road users and public.

Flex banners and posters have been put up at entry and exit places of the buildings, parking blocks, toll plazas and road junctions.

NHAI PIU Mangaluru had also organised a programme to create awareness about Road Safety among children.

Dakshina Kannada MP Nalin Kumar Kateel appealed to the public to follow road safety and traffic rules.

MLAs Dr Y Bharath Shetty and Vedavyas Kamath, NHAI Project Director Shishu Mohan and others were present.