Road widening: 'MP misleading people'

Dakshina Kannada MP Nalin Kumar Kateel has been misleading the people by declaring that 65% of the land was acquired for the proposed widening of road from Bikarnakatte to Sanoor in Karkala (NH 169). In reality, only 15% of the land was acquired, alleged a land loser for the proposed project, Brijesh Shetty Mijar.

In a release, he stated that Union Minister Nithin Gadkari will lay the foundation for the road on February 28. Over 250 land losers had got a stay from the court.

When 56 to 70% of landowners had approached the court seeking justice, how can the MP claim that 65% of the land was acquired for the project? he asked.

The MP had promised suitable compensation for those who lost land for the road widening project. But, the compensation announced was meagre, he added.