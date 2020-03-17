Roadside eateries bear the brunt of Covid-19 outbreak

Mangaluru City Corporation (MCC) has launched a drive to clear all roadside eateries, keeping in mind the health of people, in the city.

MCC Commissioner Ajith Kumar Hegde Shanady said the teams of officials from Health and Revenue departments had been set up at zonal level to take up a drive against the roadside eateries.

“In case of need, police security will be sought during the drive,” he added.

Strict action will be initiated against those who obstruct the drive. Sanitation Inspectors also received instructions to visit a minimum of five hotels in their jurisdiction and to inspect the cleanliness.

Awareness on cleanliness should be created among the owners of the hotels.

If owners fail to improve cleanliness in the hotels, sanitation inspectors had been empowered to slap huge fine and initiate measures like suspension of the licence of hotels, Shanady said.

Shandy cancelled

Belthangady Town Panchayat Chief Officer Sudhakar M H cancelled shandy (market) on Monday.

The shandy market in Vittal was also cancelled. Vittal Town Panchayat chief officer also ordered closure of all roadside eateries.

Sarvajanika Sri Ganeshotsava Samithi in Puttur offered special prayers at Puttur Mahalingeshwara Temple for containment of Covid-19 outbreak.

Belthangady Taluk Kannada Sahitya Parishat postponed its 17th Taluk Kannada Sahitya Sammelana, scheduled to be held at Paddyarabetta Santrupthi Hall in Hosangady in Belthangady taluk.

Create awareness

Udupi Bishop Jerald Isaac Lobo has directed all the churches coming under Udupi Diocese to create awareness on Covind-19.

Lobo directed all the parish priests of churches to create awareness during mass on the precautionary measures to be taken to prevent spread of coronavirus at home and at public places.

He also appealed to the Christian community members in Gulf countries to defer their visit to India till Covid-19 scare was reduced.

Udupi Diocese has decided to organise a workshop on the precautionary measures to be taken to check Covid-19 outbreak.

The workshop will be held on Friday in all churches and Christian institutions, sources added.