A rowdy sheeter was brutally hacked to death in broad daylight in Heeriyadka police station limits on Thursday.

Kishen Hegde (34), a rowdy sheeter, was travelling with a friend in a car. A dozen people armed with lethal weapons followed him in two cars. They hacked Kishen to death in the market area.

Police sources said Kishen was in many murder cases registered at Padubidri police station. Heeriyadka police visited the spot and a case was registered in Keeriyadka police station.