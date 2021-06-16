Rs 98,000 fine collected from vehicle users

The town police have collected a fine of Rs 98,000 from vehicle users who violated the Covid-19 guidelines.
Led by town police station SI Jagadish Dhool Shetty, police personnel had seized 78 two-wheelers, 77 four-wheelers and 15 three-wheelers in the month of May. Among these, 37 were issued warning and fines were collected from the rest of the 133 vehicle users.
