Rs 98,000 fine collected from vehicle users

DHNS
DHNS, Virajpet,
  • Jun 16 2021, 23:57 ist
  • updated: Jun 17 2021, 00:16 ist

The town police have collected a fine of Rs 98,000 from vehicle users who violated the Covid-19 guidelines.

Led by town police station SI Jagadish Dhool Shetty, police personnel had seized 78 two-wheelers, 77 four-wheelers and 15 three-wheelers in the month of May. Among these, 37 were issued warning and fines were collected from the rest of the 133 vehicle users.

