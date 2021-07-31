RT-PCR negative certificate mandatory for arrivals from Kerala

RT-PCR - certificate mandatory for arrivals from Kerala

DHNS, Madikeri,
  • Jul 31 2021, 19:23 ist
  • updated: Jul 31 2021, 19:28 ist
Officials check a vehicle coming from Kerala at Karike check post.

People entering Kodagu from Kerala should produce a negative RT-PCR certificate that is not older than 72 hours irrespective of the vaccination station. The direction of the state government comes in the wake of rising Covid-19 cases in Kerala.

The district administration has decided to strengthen surveillance in Karike, Makutta and Kutta, bordering Kerala. The check posts have been set up in the border areas. Health officials, Asha workers and police have been deployed in these check posts.

Only those possessing RT-PCR negative certificates will be allowed to enter the district. In addition, those who have availed both doses of Covid-19 vaccines will be allowed, said Deputy Commissioner Charulata Somal.

The deputy commissioner visited and inspected the check posts. The Covid-19 cases had declined in the district for the last month. Now, there is a fear of a rise in Covid-19 cases in the district. 

The bus services between Karnataka and Kerala had commenced recently.

Even the bus passengers should also furnish an RT-PCR negative certificate. The bus conductors should ensure that the negative certificate is not older than 72 hours. Cases will be booked if anyone is possessing an RT-PCR certificate that is older than 72 hours.

Virajpet tahsildar Yoganand said that action will be initiated against those who violate the rules. Temporary basic facilities have been arranged for those who are deployed at the check posts.

