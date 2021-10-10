Rural girl makes her mark in the world of art

A talented girl from a remote rural area in Kodagu district is now been becoming famous in the region, through her artistic skills.

S R Akshata, an artist from Navagrama village in Kodlipet Gram Panchayat limits in Shanivarasanthe, has been pursuing her passion while doing her regular studies.

Artworks created by her have adorned the walls of government schools and offices, drawing everybody’s attention.

Akshata is the daughter of wood sculptor Ramesh and Kavita.

She developed an interest in drawing since her primary school days. However, she could not carry it out seriously until she joined Morarji Desai Residential School in Aluru Siddapura.

Art teacher D P Satish identified her talent, encouraged her and honed her skills.

The school became the best platform for showcasing her talent and it did not take her much time to win accolades in various competitions such as Pratibha Karanji.

Akshata pursued her PU education in Government College for Women in Balmatta, Mangaluru.

She was so much involved in arts that she chose to carry out her degree education in art, in Mahalasa School of Visual Arts in Mangaluru.

Currently, she is in the second year of her degree. She has been mastering pencil art, poster colour art, 3-D art, pencil shading, acrylic art and so on.

In a humble gesture, during holidays, she spreads her knowledge to the students of government schools by teaching them drawing and painting.

She also creates artworks for the schools. The initiative was taken by 'Nammura Kalakaliya Vedike' set up by D P Satish, of which she is a part.

Apart from teaching art to the students, she also contributed her own artworks to the schools in Navagrama and surrounding villages.

Her artworks are now adorning the walls of five schools, a Gram Panchayat and three libraries.

Teacher D P Satish said that her talent should be appreciated in the state and the nation.