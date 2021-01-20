Rural sports event ‘Hale Beru Hosa Chiguru’ on Jan 24

Rural sports event ‘Hale Beru Hosa Chiguru’ on Jan 24

DHNS
DHNS, Kushalnagar,
  • Jan 20 2021, 22:40 ist
  • updated: Jan 20 2021, 23:00 ist

Sankranti Sambhrama Acharana Samiti will organise the third annual rural sports event ‘Hale Beru Hosa Chiguru’, at Government Model Primary School ground, on January 24.

Addressing reporters on Wednesday, committee convener V N Umashankar said that the objective is to promote rural sports and to encourage the youth to participate in the same.

The programme will be inaugurated with a gau puja, he said.

The events of shooting coconut, ‘Hanuman kabaddi’ and slow bicycle race will be held for men.

For women, the events will be, ‘Alaguli mane’, ‘Anekallu’, ‘Kuntebille’, tug-of-war, breaking the pot, slow scooter riding, shot put, throw ball and lemon spoon race. Girls above high school will take part in the slow cycle race and a three-legged race.

The valedictory programme will be held at 5.30 pm on the same day. Madikeri MLA Appachu Ranjan will be present.

Actors Jayaram Karthik (J K), Kavya Shastry, district BJP former president B B Bharatish and Town Panchayat president B Jayavardhan will be the guests, he added.

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Hale Beru Hosa Chiguru
annual rural sports event
Sankranti Sambhrama Acharana Samiti
Kodagu

What's Brewing

In Bali without face mask? Pay up with 50 push-ups

In Bali without face mask? Pay up with 50 push-ups

Want a Royal Enfield Bullet? Finish this bullet thali

Want a Royal Enfield Bullet? Finish this bullet thali

Kamala Harris brings in new style of power dressing

Kamala Harris brings in new style of power dressing

NASA ends efforts to deploy Mars InSight's 'mole'

NASA ends efforts to deploy Mars InSight's 'mole'

In Pics | How US is gearing up for Biden's inauguration

In Pics | How US is gearing up for Biden's inauguration

 