Sai Chinmayi of Moodbidri Alva's College secures first rank in BAMS

Sai Chinmayi is the daughter of Sri Hari Bhat and Geetha, farmers at Bayar in Manjeshwar taluk in Kasargod district

Harsha, DHNS, Mangaluru,
  • Jan 18 2022, 01:12 ist
  • updated: Jan 18 2022, 02:35 ist
Sai Chinmayi, a student of Alva’s Ayurveda College in Moodbidri, has secured the first rank in Bachelor of Ayurvedic Medicine and Surgery (BAMS) examinations, according to the results announced by the Rajiv Gandhi University of Health Sciences (RGUHS), Bengaluru. 

Sai Chinmayi is the daughter of Sri Hari Bhat and Geetha, farmers at Bayar in Manjeshwar taluk in Kasargod district. Sai Chinmayi, when contacted, said that she was not expecting the first rank. “I had invested a lot of efforts to get good marks in the examinations,” she stressed.

“The quality education imparted at Alva’s college in Ayurveda and encouragement I received at home inspired me to achieve the feat,” she revealed and now dreams of pursuing MD in BAMS.

