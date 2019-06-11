Sainika Jagruthi meeting on June 17

Thookbolak Academy, Virajpet, will organise ‘Sainika Jagruthi’ meeting in the premises of St Annamma Vidyasamsthe in Virajpet on June 17.

Addressing the media, Academy president Mullengada Shankari Ponnappa said that K C Nanda Cariappa, K P Nanjappa, Chenanda Chiyanna and Puliyanda Ponnappa will take part in the programme.

Arameri Kalancheri Mutt pontiff Shanta Mallikarjuna Swami, Deputy Commissioner Annies Kanmani Joy, DySP Nagappa, coffee grower B H Kalimulla Khan, Virajpet Santa Annamma Vidyasamsthe principal Madalai, DCC Bank president Kodandera Bond Ganapathy and coffee planter Ajjamada Shankaru Nachappa will be the guests.

As a part of the programme, a procession will be held at 10 am. Tribute will be paid to the martyrs from Kodagu and the families of the martyrs will be felicitated on the occasion. Nanda Cariappa will share his experiences of Indo-Pak war, said M S Ponnappa.