Samithi alleges lack of basic amenities during Dasara

Nagara Hitharakshana Samithi President Ravi Gowda alleged that the CMC and Dasara Samithi had failed to provide basic amenities to lakhs of people who had taken part in Madikeri Janotsava.

Speaking to reporters, he said the CMC had failed to provide lights on the road, toilets for the visitors, thus inconveniencing them.

The CMC and Dasara Committee that had promised all basic amenities prior to Dasara has failed in its duty. Gandhi Maidan where a majority of the Dasara cultural programmes were organised had turned slushy. In spite of bringing the issue to the notice of the CMC Commissioner, no measures were taken.

The confusion over distribution of prizes for Mantapas during Dasara procession has not been solved. The Committee should clarify on it.